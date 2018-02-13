News at a glance: February 13, 2018

Here are the top news headlines of the day:

1. Pakistan tightens ban on JuD, other terrorist outfits; matches its ban list to UN

Under pressure from the United States, Pakistan last week quietly pushed forward an ordinance that would put terror group Jamaat-ud Dawa, led by Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, on the list of banned terrorist individuals and organisations. Islamabad further endorsed the United Nations' list of banned terrorist organisations by barring them in Pakistan as well. Read more

2. These are the 3 richest and 3 poorest Chief Ministers of India

The average assets of the 31 Chief Ministers in India are worth Rs 16.18 crore. Read more



3. Srinagar CRPF camp attack: Operation to comb out terrorists continues on Day 2

The encounter between armed forces and terrorists holed up in a building in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar continued in the morning after an overnight lull. Read more

4. No Valentine's Day, celebrate Maha Shivratri instead: Lucknow University to students

The university also asked parents not to send students to campus on Wednesday. Read more



6. Widow of soldier killed in anti-terror ops in Kashmir joins Officer's Training Academy

On September 2, 2015, the world came crashing around Sangeeta. . Her husband Shishir Mal, a rifleman with the Indian Armed Forces, sacrificed his life, fighting terrorists during Operation Rakshak in Baramulla, Kashmir. Read more

7. Nagaland polls: Neiphiu Rio, BJP ally and former CM, has already won elections

This is the second time Rio is being elected to the Nagaland Assembly without a challenger. Read more

8. Xiaomi’s new teaser hints at Mi TV launch on Valentine's Day?

The teaser video just shows a little edge of a mystery device and that doesn’t resemble a smartphone. Read more