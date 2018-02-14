News at a glance: February 14, 2018

Here is what is making headlines on Wednesday:

Pakistan a 'chhutputiya' nation, this is not war: BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan on terror attacks

"I don't consider this even as a low-intensity war,” the BJP minister said while responding to a question on recent “surgical strikes” by Pakistan. Read more.

US, UK push to put Pakistan financial global terror funding watchlist

Unhappy with Pakistan's attitude to terrorism, US President Donald Trump has approached international financial watchdog to put the country on the global terrorist-financing watchlist. Read more.

Xiaomi's big launch today: Will it be Redmi Note 5 and Mi TV?

Chinese handset maker Xiaomi is all set to announce its first new product for the year in India on Wednesday. Read more.

Donald Trump slams India for high import tariffs on Harley-Davidson

Trump has slammed India for a high import tariff on Harley-Davidson motorcycle, calling it "unfair", even as New Delhi slashed customs duty on imported motorcycles from high-end brands to 50 percent. Read more.

Pari screamer 3: Anushka Sharma says ‘I love you’ and it can’t get spookier than this – Watch

In the teaser, we can see Anushka and Parambrata Chatterjee watching TV when the former utters the most special three letter sentence – I Love You. But we bet you wouldn’t have ever seen something as eerie as this. Read more.