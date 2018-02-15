News at a glance: February 15, 2018

Here is what is making headlines today:

JeM, LeT synchronised recent attacks in J&K; over 300 terrorists ready to enter India, warns Army

The near-simultaneous strikes in Jammu and Kashmir regions were executed to possibly divide the attention of the security agencies and counter-forces, the Army said.

Pakistan slipping out of US grip into China's orbit, warn intelligence agencies

Seventeen US intelligence agencies have warned Congress that Pakistan will continue to slip out of America's influence and into China's orbit in 2019, and will become a threat to Washington's interests in the South Asian region," states a report.

PNB fraud: Finance Ministry asks all banks to present status report as soon as possible

This could be the biggest banking fraud in India as its quantum was bigger than an estimated 9,000 crore scam at erstwhile Satyam computers.

Jio effect: BSNL offers unlimited calls, 1GB data/day for 1 year at Rs 999

Under the BSNL plan called 'Maximum' prepaid plan, users in India will get unlimited data access for 365 days and unlimited voice calls (Local and STD) for 181 days at Rs 999.

As Priya Prakash Varrier's song goes viral, 'Oru Adaar Love' director says 'won't delete any scene'

The director of the Malyalam movie 'Oru Adaar Love', which features a controversial song picturised on actress Priya Prakash Varrier, has said that no scene will be deleted from the movie.