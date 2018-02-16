News at a glance: February 16, 2018

Here is what is making headlines today:

JNU attendance row: Students refuse to let staff exit campus, professors call it 'illegal confinement'

JNU students have been protesting against the administration's decision to make 75 percent attendance compulsory at the varsity. Read more.

With Hizbul losing influence in Kashmir, LeT, Jaish want Syed Salahuddin to quit

Pakistan's ISI is reportedly under tremendous pressure from the LeT and JeM to remove Syed Salahuddin as the head of United Jihad Council, the intelligence agencies claim. Read more.

J&K: Gunbattle on between terrorists, security forces in Baramulla’s Pattan

A fierce gunbattle between security forces and some unidentified terrorists is currently underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday. Read more.

US Congress cites Indian American Parthiv Patel as example to explain why immigration reform is needed

The US Senate has rejected a slew of immigration reform proposals, including one backed by President Donald Trump, leaving hundreds of thousands of young migrants in limbo. Read more.

PM Narendra Modi to hold 'pariksha pe charcha' with students, give tips on how to make exams stress-free

'Pariksha pe charcha' is aimed at helping lakhs of students appearing for exams relieve the stress. Read more.