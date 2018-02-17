News at a glance: February 17, 2018

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. Delhi Police offers bounty on man who allegedly masturbated next to a girl in bus

A DU student had alleged that the man was masturbating while sitting next to her on a crowded bus.



2. Anushka kept me going throughout the tour, Virat Kohli credits wife for success in South Africa

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 129 off 96 balls in India's eight-wicket win in the final match.



3.Teacher rapes student in staffroom of Himachal Pradesh college; protests erupt

A teacher allegedly locked a student in the institute's staffroom and raped her.



4. Aiming for new height in space technology, ISRO likely to launch Chandrayaan-2 in April

If due to unsuitable weather, the mission's launch does not take place in April, it can be launched till October this year.

5.Gujarat local body polls: Voting underway for 74 municipalities

The results of these local body polls will be declared on February 19, 2018.



6. Priya Prakash Varrier has more followers than Miss World Manushi Chillar—Details inside

Manushi was crowned Miss World 2017 on November 18, 2017.


