News at a glance: February 18, 2018

Here are the top headlines on Sunday morning:

1. PNB fraud: Arrested bank officials not co-operating in CBI probe, say reports

The arrested bank officials have disclosed that the commission in exchange of issuing the LoUs was distributed between all PNB employees who was involved in it.



2. No government scheme benefits if you vote for Congress: MP minister's threat to voters

Yashodhara Raje Scindia made the statement while campaigning for the BJP ahead of Kolaras Assembly bypoll.



3. Navi Mumbai airport to Magnetic Maharashtra, PM Modi set for a busy day in Mumbai

PM Modi is also scheduled to have a closed-door meeting with CEOs of as many as 50 global companies.



4. Mystery of 'Screaming mummy', that baffled experts for 132 years, solved

Archaeologists across the mummy of a young man – his hands and feet bound, face contorted in extreme pain.

5. Amitabh can do what Aamir and Shahid cannot, uploads 'resume'

Big B posted a light-hearted Tweet on Saturday, uploading his resume.

6. Tripura Polls 2018: Over 25 lakh voters to decide fate of 292 candidates

As Tripura goes to vote on Sunday, all eyes are riveted on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Left Front. The voting will continue till 4 pm.


