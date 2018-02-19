News at a glance: February 19, 2018

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. Gujarat civic election results live: Initial trends show neck-and-neck fight between Congress and BJP

The counting of votes for civic elections in Gujarat, voting for which was held on Saturday, began on Monday. Read more



2. Countering China, IAF set to operate Sukhoi jets in Uttarakhand's Jolly Grant airfield today

The detachment would operate from the airfield for two days for area familiarisation before returning to their parent base. Read more



3. Hyderabad: MBA student hangs herself during video call with boyfriend

In a shocking incident, a Hyderabad-based management student hanged herself in her hostel room during an ongoing video call with her friend. Read more



4. India's fastest train gets route extension, to cover Delhi to Gwalior in less than 4 hours

The train will run six days a week except on Friday. Read more



5.Man tries to enter Budgam IAF base station, shot at by security forces

The unidentified individual tried to cross the security fence. Read more



6. Holi mein GST jor ke: Nirahua Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amarapali Dubey’s new Bhojpuri Holi song is a rage

This is the first Bhojpuri Holi song for the season. Read more



7. Babul Supriyo wants Rahat Ali Khan's voice to be removed from Bollywood songs

Supriyo says he is not able to comprehend the need or desire to cross the border for entertainment content at a time when tensions on the India-Pakistan border have escalated. Read more

8. Lok Insaf Party MLA alleges Congress leaders in Ludhiana tried to kill him

Lok Insaf Party's member and MLA Simarjit Singh Bains has alleged that he was attacked by Congress leaders in Ludhiana while he was campaigning for the upcoming municipal elections. Bains has also alleged that the Congress members tried to kill him. Read more