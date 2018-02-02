News at a glance: February 2, 2018

Here is what is making headlines today:

Budget 2018: Salaried class gets standard deduction of Rs 40K. Here's what it means

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley proposed to allow a standard deduction of Rs 40,000 in lieu of the present exemption in respect of transport allowance and reimbursement of miscellaneous medical expenses. Read more.

Delhi: Another student found dead in school toilet under mysterious circumstances

Fourteen-year-old Tushar was found dead at 11 am inside the toilet of Jeevan Jyoti Senior Secondary School in Karawal Nagar on Thursday by fellow students. Read more.

Delhi bandh against sealing drive today; traders to go for ‘chakka jam’, protest march

Traders in Delhi have called for a two-day bandh starting Friday to protest against the ongoing sealing drive in the national capital. Read more.

Convicted for rape, Gurmeet Ram Rahim now faces charges for castrating 400 Dera followers

The CBI filed a case against Singh and two other Dera doctors – Pankaj Garg and M P Singh – in a special court in Panchkula for allegedly castrating followers. Read more.

India key player in Donald Trump’s South Asia strategy, no military action in Pakistan: US

The Pentagon has said that India is a key player in President Donald Trump’s strategy for South Asia, even as it confirmed that US was not contemplating military action inside Pakistan. Read more.