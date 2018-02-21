News at a glance: February 21, 2018

Top headlines on Wednesday morning:

1. Bangladesh rejects India's offer, gives key stake of Dhaka Stock Exchange to China

The market capital of the DSE is over USD 51.42 billion. Read more



2. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau meets Shah Rukh Khan and other B-Towners—Video, pics

The Canadian PM opted for a traditional golden-red sherwani for the gala night where several business leaders were also present. Read more



3. Imran not faithful, was seeing new wife Bushra when married to me: Reham

Reham accused Imran Khan of being unfaithful during their marriage, which ended in a divorce in 2015. Read more

4. AAP vs bureaucrats war continues: Prakash Jarwal arrested, party cries foul

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged that he was 'manhandled' by AAP MLAs. Read more

5. The story of Vikram Kothari: From Rotomac king to loan defaulter

Rotomac had its glorious run in the 1990s and emerged a top player in the writing instruments market. Read more

6. Key tax changes that will come into effect from April 1 – All you should know

Check out 10 key tax changes that will come into effect from April 1. Read more

7. Man held for masturbating before Sumeet Raghavan's wife: Actor breaks silence

Sumeet is a renowned face in Marathi film industry. Read more