News at a glance: February 23, 2018

Here is what is making headlines today:

PM Modi welcomes Justin Trudeau amid row over 'snub' to Canadian PM

Trudeau was given a 'Guard of Honour' at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The visiting Canadian leader will hold strategic talks with PM Modi on Friday. Read more.

Future of 5,000 Aircel employees hangs in balance as company looks to shut down services

Head hunters have received several resumes from Aircel employees following a warning letter issued by the company recently. Read more.

Caught on camera: Man tries to forcibly kiss girl at a Navi Mumbai railway station

The shameful incident took place on Thursday at the Turbhe railway station when the girl was waiting to board a local train to Ghansoli for work. Read more.

India ranks 81st in global corruption index, Pakistan 117th

The Global Corruption Perception (GCP) index ranks a total of 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption. Read more.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety movie tweet review: It's Bromance Vs Romance

The film is helmed by Luv Ranjan and stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Singh in lead roles. Read more.