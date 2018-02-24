News at a glance: February 24, 2018

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. China boosts its offensive capabilities, deploys advanced fighter jets on border with India: Reports

China has reportedly deployed advanced fighter jets on the Indian border. Read More

2. BJP MLA Vikram Saini tells his wife to keep producing more children until a law comes into force

Vikram Saini, a BJP legislator from Muzaffarnagar, has urged Hindus to produce more children until a law for population control comes into existence. Read more



3. Steve Jobs' 4-decade old handwritten job application could fetch $50,000

This 'Steve Jobs Signed Job Application' will be put on auction in March 2018. Read more



4. Priyanka Chopra expresses frustration over 'bad day', breaks a glass of wine on her head—Watch video

Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra has her own way of dealing with work pressure! Read more



5. Rahul Gandhi not my leader, waiting for Priyanka Gandhi: Hardik Patel

Patel went on to admit that he had a girlfriend and that he would be marrying her. Read more



6. MP bypolls: Voting underway in Mungaoli, Kolaras; BJP, Congress in close contest

Voting is currently underway in two key assembly constituencies – Mungaoli and Kolaras - in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Read more



7. NEET 2018: Supreme Courts rejects plea for scrapping upper age limit

The move has come as a major blow to hundreds of aspirants from both the general and reserved category. Read more

8. Ludhiana civic polls underway: 10.50 lakh voters to decide fate of 494 candidates

The chief contest is between the ruling Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) alliance and the Aam Aadmi Party-Lok Insaf Party (AAP-LIP) alliance. Read more

9. Rahul to campaign in Karnataka from today, will visit temples and dargahs too

Rahul Gandhi will tour Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Dharwad districts in the state's northwest during the second leg of his 3-day visit to Karnataka. Read more

10. Salman Khan cites hilarious reason for not getting married

Wherever Salman goes, one question keeps chasing him like crazy – When will you get married? Read more