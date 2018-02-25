News at a glance: February 25, 2018

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. Bollywood actress Sridevi dies at 54 in Dubai

Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi died on Saturday following a cardiac arrest in Dubai. Read more



2. Amitabh Bachchan tweets he is feeling uneasy and a few minutes later Sridevi dies.

Twitter feels he had a premonition. Read more



3. Sridevi's untimely death creates a huge void, Bollywood loses a 'Mom'

Bollywood actress Sridevi dies at 54 in Dubai. Read more



4. BJP leader's car hits crowd in Bihar; 9 children killed, many injured

The children were returning from the school located in Meenpur police station area when the accident happened. Read more



5. New US tax law brings Warren Buffett a nice check: $29 billion

Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company of US billionaire investor Warren Buffett, received a stunning $29 billion check last year from the US government, thanks to a new tax law that massively lowered corporate tax rates. Read More



6. India vs South Africa: India survive Christiaan Jonker onslaught to win T20I series

India survived a late onslaught by debutant Christiaan Jonker and edged South Africa by seven runs to win the third T20I in Cape Town on Saturday to clinch the series 2-1. Read More

7. More UFO sightings? Mysterious objects seen hovering over Mt Everest & Norway

The search for alien life has been going on for years and those involved in alien hunting or UFO hunting have many a time, come close enough to provide evidence justifying it. Read more