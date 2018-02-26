News at a glance: February 26, 2018

Here is what is making headlines today

Sridevi was preparing for a surprise 'dinner date' minutes before her death

Minutes before her death, superstar Sridevi and husband Boney Kapoor were planning to go out for a dinner date. Read more.

Fans throng Sridevi's residence; Bollywood superstar's body to arrive in Mumbai today

Sridevi's mortal remains will arrive in India from Dubai on Monday, her family said in a statement. Read more.

Mohan Bhagwat urges Hindus to unite, says only India can show right path to the world

Bhagwat said that everyone will have to unite for the country and that there had been and there will be conspiracies against India's unity, but everyone will have to remain united. Read more.

Now, a blue coloured 'Baal Aadhaar' for children below 5 years

Children below the age of five years can get Aadhaar without any biometric details but they have to complete the mandatory verification process when they turn five. Read more.

WhatsApp users receive 'invitation' to join LeT group: UP Police

The Uttar Pradesh Police today said members of a WhatsApp group have received an "invitation" to join another group named "Lashkar-e-Toiba" on the messaging platform, allegedly created by a schoolboy in Rajasthan. Read more.