News at a glance: February 3, 2018

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti rules out AFSPA revocation, says Indian Army most disciplined force in world

Mehbooba said the Army's footprint in the Valley had increased due to the deteriorating security situation. Read more

2. IND Vs AUS U-19 WC final Live: India need 217 to win their 4th trophy

A gripping contest is underway between India and Australia in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup final. Catch LIVE match updates here



3. Muslims opposing Ram temple should go to Pakistan: Shia Waqf board chief

"Those who want to spread Jehad in the name of the mosque must go and join the forces of Abu Baqar Baghdadi, the ISIS chief in Syria," said Waseem Rizvi. Read more



4. Bloodbath on stock market: Investors become poorer by Rs 4.6 lakh crore

Reintroduction of the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax of 10 percent on equities, along with weak global cues, led to a huge sell-off in market. Read more



5. Dow Jones stock index sees worst day in two years, falls almost 666 points

It was the biggest daily point fall in the Dow since December 2008 during the financial crisis. Read more



6. Kashmiri students brutally thrashed by mob in Haryana post namaz

The victims were beaten up while returning to campus after offering Friday prayers. Read more



7. Aamir Khan challenges Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan – Deets inside

The challenge is a part of the promotion campaign of Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan directed by R Balki. Read more