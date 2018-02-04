News at a glance: February 4, 2018

New Delhi: Here's what's making headlines on Sunday:

Army told to shoot countless bullets to retaliate a single fire from Pakistani forces: Rajnath Singh

India wanted peaceful relations with Pakistan, but forces have been told that if one bullet comes from across the border, they should fire countless bullets to retaliate, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday night.

UP Minister calls Kasganj violence a minor incident, says no need to pay heed

While the situation remains volatile in Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh in view of the communal clashes that took place, Uttar Pradesh minister Satyadev Pachauri has called the violence a "minor incident".

Oil tanker with 22 Indians goes missing off West African coast

An oil tanker with 22 Indians onboard is presumably missing off the coast of Benin in the Gulf of Guinea.

PM Narendra Modi to address massive rally in Bengaluru on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a massive BJP rally in Bengaluru on Sunday that marks the conclusion of the party's 90-day Nava Nirman Parivarthan yatra across poll-bound Karnataka.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visits forward posts in Ladakh

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday visited the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir and interacted with soldiers guarding the border with China.

Donald Trump says Republican memo vindicates him in Russia probe

US President Donald Trump has said that a controversial memo attacking federal law enforcement written by congressional Republicans vindicates him in the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Lakme Fashion Week: Sushmita Sen walks to the tunes of Umrao Jaan

Former beauty queen Sushmita Sen was a delight to watch when she regally floated down the ramp on 'Umrao Jaan' hit song 'In aankhon ki masti' wearing a lehenga, glittering choli and diaphanous dual dupattas by brand Kotwara by Meera and Muzaffar Ali at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018.


