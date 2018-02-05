News at a glance: February 5, 2018

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. Markets continue to nosedive; Sensex falls over 540 points, Nifty below 11,000-mark

The BSE Benchmark Sensex opened 406.55 points down 34,660.20 while the NSE Nifty was 129.10 points down at 10,631.50.

2. Now, Prakash Raj attacks PM Modi over Bengaluru rally with ‘promise toothpaste’ jibe

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a rally in Bengaluru, Prakash Raj, who started his acting journey from Karnataka, has once again hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government at the Centre.



3. China flexes muscles near border with India, Tibet; gives a warning to US

In a brazen display of its military might, the neighbouring country has stationed its fighter jets and warships near Tibet.



4. Congress goes 'over the TOP', sends Internet into frenzy over 'Pot'shot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday coined an acronym "TOP", which was soon turned on its head by Congress` Divya Spandana Ramya with her "pot" remark. The netizens have since worked themselves into a frenzy over it. A host of jokes emerged on the social media with supporters and critics taking equal opportunity to jump in.

5. Kangana Ranaut's marriage plans revealed?

Here's the truth.

6. If Modi government is not ousted, it will be harmful for India: Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav also said he still have doubts about the electronic voting machines, and will continue to back the paper ballot system.

7. Siddaramaiah-Yeddyurappa spar on Twitter as poll battle heats up in Karnataka

The Twitter spat took place after PM Modi's day-long visit to Bengaluru on Sunday.