News at a glance: February 6, 2018

Here are the top news of the day:

1. Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex tanks 1,200 points, Nifty falls 300 points

Investors also seemed cautious ahead of the RBI policy meet as they feel that repo rate might be increased amid inflation concerns. Read more



2. On death row already, Kulbhushan Jadhav now faces another case in Pakistan

There seems to be no end to the woes of former Navy commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row in Pakistan. Jadhav, who was in 2017 convicted and sentenced to death by a military tribunal in Pakistan on spying charges, is now facing trial for terrorism and sabotage. Read more



3. Pakistan accuses India of killing civilians along LoC, summons envoy

Islamabad even summoned Indian deputy high commissioner JP Singh over the issue and lodged a protest. Read more

4. Saudi Arabia bans foreign workers in 12 sectors, many Indians to be affected

Minister of Labour and Social Development will restrict working in these 12 sectors in a phased manner. Read more



5. Kapil Sharma's return to TV will not include Sunil Grover. Deets inside

The untitled show, that will go on air in March, is likely to feature the all cast of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' barring Sunil Grover. Read more

6. Pakistan actress Sumbul Khan shot dead for refusing to perform at private party

The report said that the assailants asked Sumbul Khan to accompany them and perform at a private high-profile party, but she refused to go for the same. Read



7. Drunk cop on duty tries to molest girl, gets thrashed by locals

A drunk cop on duty was reportedly beaten up by local women after he tried to harras a girl in Haryana's Hisar district. Read more

