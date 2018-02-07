News at a glance: February 7, 2018

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. Rajasthan unhappy with Raje, look for replacement: BJP wing writes to Amit Shah

Rajasthan is heading for state Assembly polls later this year. Read more



2. RBI monetary policy to be announced today: Here's what you can expect

The outcome of the 6-member MPC meeting is being keenly awaited by stakeholders amidst a huge sell-off in the stock markets globally. Read more



3. Major blow to Pakistan as US moves ahead with bill to end all economic aid

Last month, the Trump administration had suspended $2 billion military aid to Pakistan because of its inability to take actions against terror groups. Read more



4. Punish anyone calling Indian Muslim 'Pakistani': Asaduddin Owaisi

Owaisi suggested a three-year jail term for people making such statements. Read more



5. Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan declares when she will return to Pakistan

Pakistan-based news organisation Dawn quoted Reham Khan as saying that she has left Pakistan “temporarily” for the security of her kids. Read more



6. Valentine's Week 2018: Know when to celebrate Rose day, Kiss day, Chocolate day

Full list inside



7. Padmaavat: Ranveer Singh creates a new record: Deets

Though Shahid and Deepika were the main protagonists, it was Ranveer’s Khilji act that stole the show. Read more



8. World’s biggest rocket soars on way to Mars after perfect launch

The world's most powerful rocket, SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, blasted off Tuesday on its highly anticipated maiden test flight. Read more

