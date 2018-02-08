News at a glance: February 8, 2018

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. Mumbai techie arrested for creating fake Twitter account of Sara Tendulkar

A software engineer has been arrested in Mumbai for creating a fake account of Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar on microblogging site Twitter. Read full report

2. Home loan set to get cheaper for borrowers with older base rate regime

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its monetary policy announcement on Wednesday kept key interest rates at hold, but its observations on Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates (MCLR) may bring cheers to Pre-April 2016 home loan borrowers. Read full report

3. SC to resume final hearings in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri case today

The Supreme Court is likely to resume hearing on a batch of cross-petitions against the Allahabad High Court verdict in the Ayodhya Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case on Thursday. Read full report

4. Kidnapped model stuffed in suitcase, auctioned online as a sex slave for Rs 20 crore

Kidnappers of a 20-year-old Britain based glamour model, who allegedly abducted her in Milan, stuffed into her a suitcase before trying to sell her online as a sex slave. Read full report

5. Kim Jong-Un’s sister Kim Yo-Jung set to make her debut on international stage

In a historic move, the first member of the family of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un is slated to visit South Korea. Kim Jong’s sister Kim Yo-Jong will visit Seoul on Friday with a high-level delegation for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. Read full report