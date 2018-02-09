News at a glance: February 9, 2018

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. PM Modi-Donald Trump speak over phone, discuss political crisis around world

US President Donald Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone on a wide range of issues, informed the White House on Thursday. Read full report

2. Delhi Police arrest Air Force official for allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI

The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested an Air Force official for allegedly spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) on Friday. Read full report

3. Modi set to embark on 3-nation tour, says Gulf and West Asia a key priority for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday start his three-nation tour to the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Palestine. Ahead of his visit, the Prime Minister said the Gulf and West Asia region is a key priority for India's foreign policy. Read full report

4. India was the first stop of special envoy of President Gayoom, clarifies Maldives

India was the first stop of special envoy of the Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom, clarified the Indian Ocean nation. Read full report

5. Dow plunges over 1,000 points; Amazon, Facebook among biggest drags

US stocks plunged around 4 percent on Thursday in another dramatic session, confirming a correction that has thrown the market`s nearly nine-year bull run off course. Read full report

6. NEET UG 2018 exam on May 6, online submission of forms till March 9

NEET 2018 exam for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses is all set to be held on May 6, 2018. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced this on Thursday night. Read full report