News at a glance: January 1, 2018

Here's a quick look at the top news of the day:

Class 10 student among terrorists who attacked CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Two terrorists have been killed and security personnel are combing the area for a possible third.



Dense fog greets New Year across northern India, Delhi airport shut, trains hit

As northern India experienced season's worst fog, Delhi airport suspended operations with visibility dropping below 50 meters.



2018 to witness poll battles in 8 states, set tone for 2019 Lok Sabha elections

The 8 states will send 99 MPs to 17th Lok Sabha in 2019.

Assam publishes first draft of National Register of Citizens with 1.9 crore names

People can check their names in the first draft at NRC sewa kendras across Assam from 8 am on January 1.

Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan joins BJP

Ishrat Jahan, one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case, has joined the BJP, the party's state unit general secretary Sayantan Basu said today.



Donald Trump rings in the New Year with self-tribute video

President Donald Trump capped 2017 with a video self-tribute touching on what he sees as the high points of his achievements and rhetoric from his first year in office.


