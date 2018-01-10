News at a glance: January 10, 2018

Here is what is making headlines today:

Do Kendriya Vidyalayas promote Hinduism? SC seeks response from Centre

Admitting a PIL which alleges that school prayers in Kendriya Vidyalayas across India are promoting Hindu religion, the SC has issued a notice to the Centre and sought its response on the matter. Read more.

Jolt for Congress, Akhilesh Yadav says alliance talks a waste of time

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said his priority was strengthening the party organisation and he was not thinking of an alliance ahead of the "crucial" 2019 general elections. Read more.

Donald Trump, Narendra Modi meet likely at Davos World Economic Forum

Trump and Modi's attendance at Davos meet assumes great significance, as the former would be the first US president to attend an annual gathering of global economic leaders in 18 years, while the latter would be the first Indian PM to attend the mega event since 1997. Read more.

Pakistan suspends military and intelligence cooperation with United States

Spiralling relations with the United States have hit a new low with Pakistan's Defense Minister stating that his country has stopped military and intelligence cooperation with its long-term ally in the fight against terrorism. Read more.

iPhone battery explodes at Zurich Apple store, one injured

A man was injured when an iPhone battery overheated and the device exploded at an Apple Store in Zurich, leading to a temporary evacuation of those present on the premises. Read more.