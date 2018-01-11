News at a glance: January 11, 2017

Here's a quick look at the top news of the day:

Pakistani Army runs for cover, ISI worried with India's strong response to border firing: Report

The ISI is finding it extremely difficult to execute its anti-India agenda in the wake of a deadly response from the Indian security forces. Read more



Salman gets escorted to home by cops after threat disrupts shoot in Mumbai

Producer Ramesh Taurani has reportedly beefed up security cover on the sets of Race 3. Read more



Former election commissioner TN Seshan lives in an old age home in Chennai

T N Seshan, former Chief Election Commissioner who is credited for reforming the electoral polity in India, is currently living in an old age home in Chennai. Read more



Padmaavat Row: Karni Sena to gherao CBFC office

As per latest reports, Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi has now threatened to gherao the CBFC office on January 12, 2018. Read more



Defiant Pakistan suspends intel-military ties with US, says 'don't threaten or intimidate'

The statement comes days after Trump administration blocked the $255 million military aid. Read more



UIDAI allows Airtel Aadhaar-based verification till March 31

To avoid a repeat of Bharti Airtel-type fiasco, the UIDAI last month directed banks to seek an explicit consent of the beneficiary before changing the account to which the government subsidy is being remitted. Read more

