News at a glance: January 13, 2018

Here's a quick look at the top news of the day:

1. No official communication from Pakistan on suspension of cooperation: US

The United States said it has not received any formal communication from Pakistan on suspension of military and intelligence cooperation, contrary to what is being asserted by top leaders in Islamabad. Read full report

2. Uttar Pradesh govt gives green signal to 'Padmaavat': Report

A day after BJP-ruled state Gujarat put a ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat', the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday gave a green signal to the magnum opus starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Read full report

3. Man issues death threat to Nitish Kumar, video goes viral on social media

A youth was arrested in Bihar on Friday after he allegedly issued a death threat to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, police said. Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj told media persons that a police team arrested accused Pramod Kumar alias Poyama from Fatuha in Patna district. Read full report

4. IND v SA, 2nd Test: India need to exorcise Cape Town ghosts quickly

The Indian team has had just four days to mend their hearts from the 72-run crushing defeat they suffered on Monday at the hands of South Africa in the first Test. And now is upon them at an incredibly fast pace the second game that starts in Centurion from Saturday. Read full report

5. US ambassador to Panama steps down, says cannot serve Donald Trump

US Ambassador to Panama John Feeley, a career diplomat and former Marine Corps helicopter pilot, has resigned, saying he no longer felt able to serve President Donald Trump. Read full report