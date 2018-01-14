News at a glance: January 14, 2018

Here's a quick look at the top news of the day:

1. Pakistan calls India 'sinister', threatens to start nuke war

A day after Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat warned of calling out Pakistan's "nuclear bluff", the country's top civil and military leaders threatened to stir a 'nuclear encounter' with India. Read full report

2. Crisis will be resolved, says Justice Joseph amid reports of meeting with Misra

Two days after four Supreme Court judges accused Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra of assigning cases selectively, Justice Kurian Joseph – one of the four rebel judges – said on Saturday that they acted solely in the interest of judiciary and justice. Read full report

3. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to arrive in India today, meet Modi, Swaraj

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is set to arrive in India on Sunday will meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at 2.30 pm. Following the meeting, he will attend a private dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read full report

4. Tiger Zinda Hai makes it to Top 5 highest grossing films list

No wonder why Salman Khan is called the undisputed king of the Box Office. After his previous release- Tubelight – proved to be a dud at the Box Office, the 52-year-old has claimed his spot and how. Read full report

5. Odisha man carves out 8-km road, connects his village to city

A man in Odisha carved out an eight-kilometre road from a mountain to connect his village to a city. A resident of Kandhamal, Jalandar Nayak, connected Gumsahi village to Phulbani city so that his children can go to school without facing problems. Read full report