Zee News
News at a glance: January 15, 2018

Top headlines on Monday morning

Updated: Jan 15, 2018, 09:59 AM IST
Here's a quick look at the top headlines on Monday morning:

 

'Rahul as Ram, PM Modi as Ravana': Amethi gears up for 2019 Lok Sabha elections
Aimed at the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the message on the poster reads: "Rahul roop mein bhagwan Ram ka avatar, 2019 mein ayega Rahul Raj". Read more
 

Will solution to Supreme Court crisis come today? Here are 10 developments so far
With the BCI scheduled to hold a presser on Monday afternoon, here's a quick look at the top developments so far. Read more
 

Another Nirbhaya: Minor found dead, mutilated in Haryana
A body of a minor girl with injury marks was found in Jind in Haryana on Sunday. The marks reveal that she was sexually assaulted before her death. Read more
 

PM Modi, Netanyahu to sign key agreements in cyber security, space
Visiting Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set for the full-scale Indian diplomatic experience today. After a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Netanyahu is set to hold a summit meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is expected to be topped off by a joint statement. Read more
 

Indian Army to celebrate 70th Army Day; Gen Bipin Rawat to review parade in New Delhi
This was the day the Indian Army got its first Indian commander-in-chief. Read more

 

Bigg Boss 11: Grand Finale - In pics

Shilpa Shinde beat Hina Khan to win the coveted trophy. Here are some exclusive pics. Read more
 

