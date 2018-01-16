News at a glance: January 16, 2018

Here are the top headlines on Tuesday morning:

1. CJI continues Constitution Bench without 4 senior rebel judges

Despite the grave accusations, CJI Misra did not include the four senior-most justices in Constitution Bench. Read more



2. No more Arvind Kejriwals from my movement, assures Anna Hazare

Anyone who wants to join will now have to give an undertaking against joining active politics, he said. Read more

3. Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Taj Mahal today, Yogi Adityanath to welcome him

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to fight the menace of terror, the latter is slated to visit Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday. Read more

4. Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar gears up for Bollywood debut – Deets inside

Manveer has been roped in for a film titled Aaj Ki Ayodhya. The film written by Anant Kumar will be directed by Naresh Dudani. Read more

5. VHP leader Pravin Togadia found in hospital, hours after 'missing' reports

Togadia was found at Ahmedabad’s Chandramani Hospital. Read more

6. Air India to be split into 4 entities ahead of sale: Jayant Sinha

Last week, India had cleared a proposal to allow foreign investors to own up to 49 percent in the carrier. Read more



7. Rocket lands inside Indian Embassy in Afghanistan's Kabul; 'all safe', says MEA

The rocket, fired from an undisclosed location, landed in the 14th Street of Wazir Akbar Khan close to Canadian Embassy in Kabul's PD10. Read more

8. India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli kisses wedding ring to celebrate 150 at Centurion

Virat Kohli scored 153 on day three of the second Test at Centurion against South Africa to keep India in the game, but besides his stupendous 21st century, what also caught the eye of fans was how the India captain celebrated after reaching the landmark of 150. Read more