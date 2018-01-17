News at a glance: January 17, 2018

Good morning. Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. Israeli snipers, Chetak commandos to guard PM Modi and Netanyahu during roadshow

Security has been tightened in Ahmedabad ahead of PM Modi, Netanyahu's roadshow. Read more

2. From Aadhaar to Section 377: 8 crucial cases before SC today

The top court is all set to listen to eight important cases on January 17, Wednesday. Read more

3. Former CIA agent faces 10 years in jail over file of undercover US spies

Lee, a naturalized US citizen also known as Zhen Cheng Li, was arrested late Monday. Read more

4. After suspending military aid, US warns Pak to act against Haqqani network

Alice Wells, the US ambassador urged the government of Pakistan to address the continuing presence of Haqqani network and other terrorist groups within its territory. Read more

5. Kamal Haasan to undertake Tamil Nadu tour from Feb 21, announce name of political party

Veteran Tamil actor Kamal Haasan would commence his political journey from his hometown Ramanathapuram on February 21. Read more

7. Donald Trump has no mental health issue, has incredible genes: White House doctors' clean chit

Donald Trump is expected to remain physically fit for the duration of his presidency and has "no cognitive issues whatsoever," according to full results from his first medical examination released Tuesday. Read more

8. Super Blue Blood Moon in the sky after 150 years. Here's what you need to know

This will be the second full moon of the month, also called the 'Blue Moon' and the first eclipse in the new year. Read more

9. Will Shilpa Shinde work with Vikas Gupta – Here’s the answer

Shilpa is ready to work with Gupta for a web series but has refused to do TV shows. Read more