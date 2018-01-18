News at a glance: January 18, 2018

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. Weapon to disempower citizens: Rahul Gandhi takes on Modi govt over Aadhaar linking

Rahul Gandhi posted a comparison of the Aadhaar scheme during UPA regime, and the one under the NDA. Read more



2. Ban on 'Padmaavat' release: Supreme Court to hear producers' plea today

The makers of Padmaavat had approached the top court seeking its urgent intervention in the matter as the film is scheduled to release on January 25. Read more



3. NYT, Washington Post, CNN and Time: Donald Trump announces 'fake news' award

'The New York Times' has been named as the winner of the 'Fake News Award'. Read more



4. Is crisis within SC over? CJI Dipak Misra likely to meet four 'rebel' judges today

During today's meeting, the top court judges will try to resolve issues relating to the allocation of cases and the functioning of the highest court. Read more

5. PM Narendra Modi’s office fined Rs 5,000 by High Court over CAG reports

According to the PIL, the Centre reportedly took cognisance of just 10 CAG reports. Read more

6. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan share stage, fuel speculations on star alliance

Amid hype over their political entry, the two superstars shared the dais at a function in Chennai. Read more

7. Taimur Ali Khan's unseen picture with Mommy Kareena and Daddy Saif is breaking the internet

Adorable, right? We absolutely love the way Kareena kisses her little bundle of joy. Read more

8. Watch: Virat Kohli takes on a journalist in South Africa

Virat Kohli's anger at losing the Test series in South Africa showed up in the post-match press conference after India lost the second Test in Centurion on Wednesday by 135 runs. Read more