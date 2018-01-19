News at a glance: January 19, 2018

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. Terrorist Hafiz Saeed should be prosecuted to 'fullest extent of law': US

A day after Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that no action could be taken against Hafiz Saeed as there is no case against him, the United States Administration has called for the prosecution of the UN-designated terrorist "to the fullest extent of the law". Read full report

2. Ammonia gas leakage in Goa's Vasco city; village evacuated, two hospitalised

Hundreds of residents of a village in Goa's Vasco city were evacuated following ammonia gas leakage from a tanker that overturned in the wee hours of Friday. Read full report

3. Pakistan body demands 'Nishan-e-Haider' for Bhagat Singh, Hafiz Saeed's JuD opposes

Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation – an organisation working to prove the legendary freedom fighter’s innocence in court - has demanded the country's highest gallantry award ‘Nishan-e-Haider’ for the revolutionary. https://goo.gl/RceZNF

4. 'Pakistan's ISI paid crores to terrorists to kidnap Kulbhushan Jadhav from Iran'

In a shocking revelation, which further exposes Pakistan's blatant lie and malicious propaganda, it has now emerged that Kulbhushan Jadhav – the Indian national languishing in its jail on alleged spying charges – was kidnapped from Chabahar in Iran by mercenaries at the behest of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Read full report

5. Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: BMC submits report, blames hookah embers for tragedy

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner on Thursday submitted an inquiry report in the Kamala Mills Compound fire tragedy to Maharashtra government. Read full report