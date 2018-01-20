News at a glance: January 20, 2018

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. 'I'm a common man, don't know protocols': PM Narendra Modi on 'hugplomacy'

Days after he was ridiculed by the Congress over his habit of giving warm hugs to international leaders with whom he shares good relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his a common man and not aware of laid protocols. Read full report

2. Pakistan's mindset that unleashes terror attacks must change: India

Pakistan's "mindset" that unleashes terrorist attacks on India and Afghanistan must change, India has told the Security Council. Only by changing the terror mindset can peace come to Afghanistan, India`s Permanent Representative Syed Akbaruddin said on Friday during a high-level Council meeting dealing with Afghanistan. Read full report https://goo.gl/jLZXAh

3. Kejriwal breaks silence on disqualification of AAP MLAs, says 'truth prevails in the end'

Hours after the Election Commission of India (ECI) recommended disqualification of 20 AAP legislators for holding "office of profit", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal broke his silence on the issue and said that ''in the end only truth prevails''. Read full report

4. PM Modi reiterates 'development' top agenda for Budget, bats for simultaneous polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while reiterating that his government's only agenda for the Budget is development, made a strong pitch for holding simultaneous Parliament and assembly elections as he slammed caste politics and called for constructive criticism of his economic policies. Read full report

5. Objectionable no more? Deepika 'covers up' bare midriff in new Ghoomar song - Watch

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat has been surrounded by controversies ever since the movie was announced. Members of the Rajput Karni Sena have been protesting against the film, demanding a complete ban. Read full report

6. BSF constable, Army jawan killed in cross-border firing, MEA summons Pakistan envoy

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, an Indian Army soldier were on Friday died in a ceasefire violation at the border amid reports of heavy shelling and firing along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir. Read full report