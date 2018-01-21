News at a glance: January 21, 2018

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. Bawana fire: NDMC mayor caught on cam saying 'won't speak against the factory', sparks row

Preeti Aggarwal, the Mayor of North Delhi, has courted a controversy after she was caught on camera cautioning the officials from speaking against the firecracker factory blaze in Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area in which 17 people were killed and many injured on Saturday. Read full story

2. AAP aaye, AAP chhaye: Shatrughan Sinha backs party against ‘politics of vendetta’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is battling a major crisis over Election Commission’s recommendation to disqualify 20 of its MLAs, has found a new supporter – veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actor Shatrughan Sinha. Read full story

3. 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards-Check out the complete list of winners

The 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards were held on January 20, 2018. The event celebrated the talents of different ages and the awards were given to iconic actors like Dangal girl Zaira Wasim, Vidya Balan, Irrfan Khan and Rajkummar Rao. Read full story

4. Padmaavat release: MP, Rajasthan to move SC; distributors unwilling to buy film's rights

The Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments have announced that they will file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its order allowing the release of the Bhansali-directed film 'Padmaavat'. Read full story

5. Kabul hotel attack: 7, including two gunmen, dead; over 100 hostages rescued

A group of gunmen killed at least five people and wounded eight others in an attack on Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel on Saturday. According to Afghan government officials, an intense gunbattle between the attackers and the security forces is still on. Read full story