News at a glance: January 22, 2018

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. Padmaavat row: 'Chetavani Rally' in Chittorgarh, thousands of women threaten to end life

Thousands of women brandishing swords on Sunday took out a 'Chetavani Rally' or a warning march in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh town to warn the authorities to stop the release of 'Padmaavat' movie or else be prepared for 'jauhar' by them. Read full report

2. Wrote to Modi 30 times, never replied, has an ego: Anna Hazare

Almost a week after hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over entering politics through his movement, anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare has now targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he has an “ego of Prime Ministership”. Anna also accused PM Modi of not responding to any of his letters. Read full report

3. Rising disparity: Richest 1% in India corner 73% of wealth generated, says survey

The richest 1 per cent in India cornered 73 per cent of the wealth generated in the country last year, a new survey showed, presenting a worrying picture of rising income inequality. Read full report

4. Pune: IT engineer beaten to death over parking space dispute

An IT engineer on Saturday died after he was allegedly beaten with an iron rod and stones over a parking space dispute here. 39-year-old Neville Battiwala was beaten by three men. He had objected to parking of vehicles in front of his bungalow located in Kondhwa. Read full report

5. Despite US govt shutdown, Statue of Liberty to reopen today

The Statue of Liberty will reopen on Monday even if the U.S. government shutdown extends into the work week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday, vowing to use state funds to keep the landmark monument in operation. Read full report