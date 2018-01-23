News at a glance: January 23, 2017

Here is what is making headlines today.

SC to hear pleas of MP, Rajasthan against Padmaavat release as protests intensify

The SC is slated to hear pleas by Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments against release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat’ on Tuesday. Read more.

Sensex breaches 36,000 level for the first time ever, Nifty breaches the historical 11,000 mark

The NSE Nifty breached the historical 11,000 mark while the BSE Sensex crossed the 36,000 level for the first time ever in opening trade on Tuesday. Read more.

Goodbye Shatabdi, hello world-class Train 18 by June?

Indian Railways is planning to introduce two trains which promise to bring down travel time and provide world-class facilities to passengers. Read more.

Woman dragged out of car, raped in front of husband, in-laws in Gurugram

A 22-year-old woman was forcibly dragged out of the car and raped in front of her family at gunpoint. The incident took place at Sector-56 in Gurgaon. Read more.

Here’s what happened when Kim Jong Un’s 'girlfriend', once rumoured to be executed, arrived in Seoul

Hyon Song-wol arrived in South Korea on Sunday ahead of the Winter Olympics to monitor preparations of a North Korean art troupe she is leading. Read more.