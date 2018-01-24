News at a glance: January 24, 2018

Here are the top headlines on Wednesday morning:

1. Days after judges' rebellion, Opposition readies 'impeachment motion' against CJI Dipak Misra

The CPI(M) began rallying opposition parties on Tuesday. Read More



2. Aadhaar legal validity case in Supreme Court: 10 big highlights

The Supreme Court is slated to resume hearing pleas against legal validity of Aadhaar on Wednesday. Read more



3. Padmaavat movie review: ‘Khilji’ Ranveer Singh’s brutal act is a sure shot winner

History repeats itself but this time to leave the viewers speechless. Read more

4. These are followers of Gandhi's killers: Owaisi after shoe attack in Mumbai*

An unidentified person hurled a shoe at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi when he was addressing a rally at Nagpada in south Mumbai on Tuesday night. Read more

5. Anushka Shetty opens up about Prabhas, her marriage plans*

Anushka – spoke about her handsome co-star recently during a media interaction and even revealed her marriage plans. Read more

6. Watch: Kashmiri man attempts life-threatening rail stunt, Twitter calls it stupidity

The video that has gone viral on social media. Read more

7. Important: Republic Day 2018: Who are the chief guests and why are there more than one

A special day to mark the date when India's constitution came into effect, January 26 of 2018 promises to be extra special. Read more