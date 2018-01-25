News at a glance: January 25, 2018

Here is what is making headlines today

Bhansali's Padmaavat releases today amid high security; no screening in 4 states

The multiplex association of India has said that the film will not be released in four states - Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa. Read more.

No Republic Day performance on Ghoomar: Udaipur schools get new directive

According to the order, students in both government as well as private schools should not perform on Ghoomar song from Padmaavat. Read more.

Karnataka bandh: Schools, colleges, offices shut; essential services operational

Demanding Centre's intervention into the Mahadayi water sharing issue, the bandh has been called by the Confederation of Pro-Kannada Organisations. Read more.

Murder caught on CCTV: Mother, son shot dead, day before father's murder trial hearing

A woman and her son were shot dead in broad daylight, a day before court hearing of the father, who too was killed about 15 months ago. Read more.

Tell them they have nothing to worry about: Trump's message to Indian immigrants

Donald Trump said he was open to a path to citizenship for some younger undocumented immigrants as part of his negotiations with Democrats. Read more.