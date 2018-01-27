News at a glance: January 27, 2018

Here is what is making headlines today

1. Game of thrones? BJP responds to row over Rahul Gandhi's fourth-row seat for R-Day parade

BJP on Friday hit back at Congress' allegations of 'cheap politics' over seat allotted to Rahul Gandhi for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath. The party said its chiefs were not even offered seats in the VIP area when Congress was in power at the Centre. Read full report

2. Indians blunt pro-Pakistan politician's calls for Azad Kashmir in London

He wanted to mark India's 69th Republic Day celebrations with calls for an Azad Kashmir. Lord Nazir and his small group of people outside Indian High Commission in London though may not have expected to face a wave of Indians out to silence his unfounded claims and obnoxious demand. Read full report

3. With China in mind, ASEAN leaders call for active Indian role in Indo-Pacific

All 10 ASEAN leaders conveyed to India their desire for it to play a more assertive role in the strategically important Indo-Pacific region while recognising the country's growing stature in ensuring regional peace and stability. Read full report

4. Padmaavat Day 1 collections: Bhansali's period drama earns Rs 24 cr amid massive protests

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus has been mired in controversies ever since its inception. The film faced massive protests from certain fringe groups across the nation, demanding a pan India ban on the period drama. Read full report

5. IPL Auction 2018 Live, Day 1: 578 players to go under the hammer in Bengaluru

A total of 578 players, which includes 361 Indians, will hold their breath to see the hammer coming down over the weekend and decide their fate for the coming seasons of the cash-rich league. The auction is expected to witness a bidding war for 16 marquee players who have a base price of Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore. Read full report