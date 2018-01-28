News at a glance: January 28, 2018

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. IPL Auction 2018 Live, Day 2: Will someone beat Stokes's Rs 12.5 cr salary?

In total, 78 players were sold on the first day of auction in Bengaluru but some big ones like Chris Gayle remained unsold and may come back to the table today. So there's plenty to look forward to. Read full report

2. Congress accuses BJP of 'saffronising' education, distorting Indian history

A day after the nation celebrated its 69th Republic Day, the Congress party took to Twitter, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to distort historical facts and “saffronising Indian education” system. Read full report

3. Chandrababu Naidu hints at rift in TDP-BJP alliance in Andhra Pradesh

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) may break its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Andhra Pradesh, hinted state chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday. Read full report

4. Kerala: First Muslim woman imam leads Friday prayers, faces backlash

For the first time, a Muslim woman led the Friday Juma prayers at a mosque in Malappuram. Jamida, the 34-year-old state secretary of the Quran Sunnath Society, became the first woman imam in Indian history. Read full report

5. Man brutally beats 10-year-old son for lying, arrested; mother shoots video

Bengaluru police on Saturday arrested a man for brutally beating his son, who allegedly lied to his mother. In a disturbing video shot by the mother, the boy was seen pleading to his father for mercy. Read full report