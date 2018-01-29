News at a glance: January 29, 2018

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. First day of Budget Session: President Kovind's joint address, Economic Survey 2018

The Budget Session of Parliament is set to begin at 11 am today, with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind. The key event, however, will be the tabling of the crucial Economic Survey. Read full report

2. Congress insulted 'poor Indians': BJP's response to Chidambaram's pakoda jibe

The Congress has insulted "poor Indians", the BJP has said, in response to former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying a selling 'pakodas' should be considered employment. Read full report

3. Modi govt's last budget, expect political statement: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said the Narendra Modi government would look to make a political statement in the Union Budget, considering it is the last full Budget of its term. Read full report

4. S Jaishankar retires today; Vijay Gokhale set to take charge as Foreign Secretary

Seasoned diplomat Vijay Keshav Gokhale, who played a key role in resolving the Doklam standoff with China, will take charge as the next foreign secretary on Monday, succeeding S Jaishankar. Read full report

5. Trump warns EU: Stop 'very unfair' trade policy, or we will have big problems

The European Union's trade policy with America is "very unfair", President Donald Trump said in an interview to be aired Sunday, warning that his many problems with Brussels "may morph into something very big". Read full report