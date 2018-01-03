News at a glance: January 3, 2018

Here's a quick look at the top news of the day:

1. Ahead of PM Netanyahu's visit, India cancels $500 million Israeli anti-tank missile deal

Spike anti-tank guided missiles is used by 26 countries around the world. Read more

2. Murdered on his birthday: BSF soldier dies in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

Wednesday was supposed to be a special day for Border Security Force (BSF) head constable Radha Pad Hazra. Read more

3. No one has the right to call us liars: Pakistan counter-attacks Donald Trump

Pakistan Interior Minister has said that terrorism in south Asia - in Afghanistan in particular - is a result of US policies here from the 1970s and 1980s. Read More

4. After paralyzing Mumbai for hours, Dalit groups call off Maharashtra bandh

Maharashtra bandh was called to protest the violence that occurred at Bhima-Koregaon near Pune on January 1, 2017. Read more

5. Triple talaq bill tabled in Rajya Sabha, govt refuses call for Standing Committee

The Central government tabled the triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha amid ruckus by Congress and other opposition parties. Read More

6. Jet Airways pilot and co-pilot de-rostered after fight during London-Mumbai flight

The commander of the flight allegedly slapped his co-pilot, a woman. The airlines has said the matter was eventually resolved, the flight landed, the two were de-rostered and an investigation launched. Read more

7. Andhra Pradesh resident claims Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is his mother

As per a Pinkvilla report, a young man in Andhra Pradesh claims that his mother is none other than Aishwarya! Read More

8. Prince Harry-Meghan Markle wedding could boost UK economy by a whopping £500 million

Prince Harry will tie the knot with actress Meghan Markle on May 19, 2017, at Windsor Castle. Read more

9. Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office collections racing closer to Rs 300 cr mark

Salman and Katrina's on-screen pairing once again proved to be the best so far. Read more

