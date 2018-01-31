News at a glance: January 31, 2018

Here is what's grabbing the headlines today:

1. Immigration on merit, end of visa lottery: Trump's vision in his 1st State of the Union

Trump also invoked the great American Dream and re-counted his successes in the last one-year. Read more



2. Rahul Gandhi wears Rs 70K jacket in Meghalaya; BJP's turn for 'suit-boot' jibe

The Gandhi scion was spotted wearing an expensive black jacket during a musical event in Meghalaya. Read more



3. BJP's push for 'one nation, one poll' is a gimmick: Congress

The party also claimed that Modi government's claim to create 75 lakh jobs by March is "outrageous" and "simply not possible" in Indian context. Read more

4. Embarrassment for Adityanath govt: UP minister claims corruption has increased

Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed that corruption had increased under the present dispensation. Read more



5. Tripura's Manik Sarkar is the 'poorest' Chief Minister, has just Rs 1,520 cash

The Left leader donates his entire salary to the CPI(M) and gets Rs 5,000 from the party as subsistence allowances. Sarkar has never filed any income tax return. Read more



6. As Kasganj limps back to normalcy, VHP says 'will hold more Tiranga Yatras in Western UP'

The Centre has sought a detailed report from the UP government over Kasganj violence. Read more



7. Unmissable- Basketball cheerleaders perform Ghoomar - Watch

Padmaavat: This video of ‘desi’ Ghoomar taking over basketball court in Charlotte is the best thing you will watch today. Read more

8. India 6th wealthiest country, best performing wealth market in world: Report

India has been ranked sixth in the list of wealthiest countries with total wealth of USD 8,230 billion. Read more

9. Indian Muslims should demand a separate country, they're being harassed: Kashmir deputy Mufti

Kashmir deputy Mufti on Tuesday said that Muslims were living in pathetic conditions. Read more