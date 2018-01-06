News at a glance - January 6, 2018

Here's a quick look at the top news of the day:

Mumbai's Kamala Mills tragedy: More names to be added in FIR; 1 lakh reward for info on pub owners

A probe report has said that flying embers from illegal hookah being served at Mojo's Bistro was the probable cause of the massive fire in the Kamala Mills Compound on December 29. Read more

Jail for Lalu Prasad? Ranchi special court to pronounce quantum of sentence in fodder scam case today

The 69-year-old RJD leader is lodged in the central jail since his conviction on December 23. Read more

Honour killing in Delhi: Man, who eloped with his cousin, stabbed 14 times, killed

The man, 35, was already married and was living with his wife and three children in Delhi's Seemapuri. He was in a relationship with the woman. Read more

Salman Khan threatened by gangster in Jodhpur court

While the nature of the threat was not immediately known, the incident happened when gangster Lawrence Vishnoi was presented in court under heavy police security. Read more

Twitter won't block world leaders who make controversial statements, here's why

Blocking a world leader from social media would hide important information people should be able to see and debate, says Twiter. Read more

