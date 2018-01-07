News at a glance - January 7, 2018

Here's a quick look at the top news of the day:

For stable Afghanistan, US to work with China over terror safe havens in Pakistan

China shares some of the concerns of the US, about the terrorism problem in Pakistan, a senior White House official has said. Read More

PM Modi to attend top-level police conference in Gwalior today; terrorism, radicalisation of youths on agenda

Modi is expected to meet top police officers from all states and central police organisations and speak on new-age crime like cyberterrorism and radicalisation of youths. Read More

Uttarakhand madrassas have not refused to display PM Modi's photos: Board

The Uttarakhand Madrassa Education Board (UMEB) rubbished the allegations that claimed that madrassas across the state have refused to display a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their respective offices. Read More

Dense fog continues to disrupt rail traffic, more than 20 trains cancelled

Cold waves have been sweeping parts of north India. Read More

Donald Trump says willing to talk with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un

US President Donald Trump said Saturday he would be willing to speak directly with Kim Jong-Un, voicing hope that rare talks between North and South Korea could help de-escalate the crisis over Pyongyang`s nuclear drive. Read More