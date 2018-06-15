हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

News at a glance: June 15, 2018

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. Pakistan's ISI behind killing of Army jawan Aurangzeb in Shopian, claim intelligence sources

Pakistan's notorious spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) may be behind the abduction and cold-blooded killing of Army jawan Aurangzeb, whose bullet-ridden body was found in J&K's Kalampora in Pulwama district hours after he was kidnapped at the gunpoint. Read full report

2. J&K mourns death of journalist Shujaat Bukhari, pictures of suspected killers released

The cold-blooded killing of Rising Kashmir editor-in-chief Shujaat Bukhari has sent shock waves across the country and the plunged the entire Kashmir Valley into a state of grief. Read full report

3. BSNL launches Eid Mubarak STV 786 plan; offers unlimited calls, 2GB data per day

BSNL has launched the Eid Mubarak STV 786 prepaid plan offering unlimited voice calling, roaming, 100 SMS messages per day and 2GB of 3G/ 4G data per day. Read full report

4. Three Dalit boys paraded naked for swimming in 'upper caste' village well in Jalgaon, sparks row

In a shocking incident, three minor Dalit boys were stripped, beaten and paraded naked for a village in Maharashtra's Jalgaon for allegedly swimming in a village well. Read full report

5. Bhima-Koregaon violence: Accused organised lectures in JNU, tried to recruit students, police tells court

Four accused, who were arrested in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence, allegedly organised a series of lectures in Delhi's prestigious JNU and tried to recruit young students to join their activities, the authorities claimed. Read full report

