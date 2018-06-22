हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

News at a glance: June 22, 2018

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. Pakistan remains on notice: US official sends another warning to Islamabad

Reiterating the importance that Washington attaches to Pakistan cracking down on terror outfits operating on its soil, a high-level US official has once again reminded Islamabad that it remains on notice to prove its work on eliminating terrorism. Read full report

2. SC judge Jasti Chelameswar, who led the revolt against CJI, to demit office today

Justice Jasti Chelameswar, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, who led three senior judges to an unprecedented press conference, mounting a virtual revolt against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, will demit office on Friday after a nearly seven-year tenure in the top court. Read full report

3. I really don't care: Why message on Melania Trump's jacket has outraged the world

United States First Lady Melania Trump on Friday faced flak on social media after she wore a jacket featuring a 'controversial' message on its back. No wonder the President, Donald Trump, came his wife's rescue lashing out at the 'Fake News Media'. Read full report

4. Priyanka Chopra seen with Nick Jonas outside her Juhu residence - See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen in a car in Juhu outside the former's residence. The Indian actress and the international music sensation are believed to be in love. Read full report

5. FIFA World Cup 2018: Shocked Argentina fans weep, spit after loss to Croatia

They travelled half the world to cheer for the national football team but Argentine supporters hardly ever imagined that their heroes would stare at a FIFA World Cup 2018 exit after just two league matches. And yet, that is exactly what it has come down to. Read full report

PakistanChelameswarMelania TrumpPriyanka ChopraFIFA World Cup

