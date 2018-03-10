News at a glance: March 10, 2018

Here are the top headlines:

1. A failed state that protected Osama bin Laden, Hafiz Saeed: India reacts to Pakistan playing victim card at UN

India on Friday lashed out at Pakistan for playing the victim card after providing safe haven to 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden and UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed. Read more



2. Rahul Gandhi to meet French President Macron, decides not to raise Rafale deal

The Congress said that this is India's internal matter and this discussion the government has to do with France and not the Congress. Read more



3. Full pay pension for soldiers killed or injured on India's border with China

Full pay pension in case of KIA or injury was previously only for soldiers along the international border with Pakistan. The latest move to extend it to Sino-India border is likely to boost troop morale. Read more



4. NOTA's five year journey in Indian elections - 1.33 crore votes so far

The provision of NOTA button was first implemented in the State Assembly Elections of Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh in 2013. Read more



5. Radhika Apte trolled for wearing a bikini, says 'don't expect me to wear a sari on a beach'

Radhika was seen opposite Akshay Kumar in 'PadMan'. Read more

6. GST Council likely to give relief to traders, Centre may tweak return filing rules

Currently, the last date to file returns is March 31, 2018. Read more

7. Irrfan Khan's wife on his health: He is fighting every obstacle with grace

In the statement posted by Sutapa on Facebook, she thanked all his fans for their concern and good wishes but also requested them to stop speculating about Irrfan's disease. Read more