News at a glance: March 11, 2018

Priyanka and I have forgiven our father's killers, had told dad he would die: Rahul Gandhi

Nearly 27 years after the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi said he and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have “completely forgiven” their father's killers. http://bit.ly/2tAbXEE

Mohammad Shami on allegations by wife: I want to be investigated thoroughly, will give no explanation

Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami has called for a thorough investigation into allegations of extra-marital affair and domestic violence by his wife Hasin Jahan. http://bit.ly/2p4K8yN

UP shocker: Jhansi doctors use bus accident victim's amputated leg as pillow, probe ordered

The doctors at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College had allegedly put the amputated leg under the victim's head in order to help him. http://bit.ly/2txjC6F

Madhuri Dixit to replace late actress Sridevi in Karan Johar's 'Shiddat'?

After Sridevi’s sudden death, rumours were rife that Karan Johar had decided to shelve 'Shiddat'. But it is now being reported that Madhuri Dixit is likely to replace Sridevi in this cross-border period drama. http://bit.ly/2FJtXRR

Xi Jinping set to become China’s leader for life, era of collective leadership to go

China's Parliament is set to hand President Xi Jinping free rein to rule the rising Asian superpower indefinitely, with potential abstentions offering the only suspense in the historic vote. http://bit.ly/2Ge9qTe