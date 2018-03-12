News at a glance: March 12, 2018

Here are top headlines of the day"

1. Tamil Nadu forest fire: 9 dead, few still trapped, rescue ops on

Bodies of those dead were charred beyond recognition. Read more



2. Three terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Anantnag

An anti-militancy operation was launched in Hakura area of Anantnag district late on Saturday night. Read more



3. Farmers to stage protest outside Maharashtra Assembly on Monday; demand fair remuneration, loan waiver

Complete loan waiver and profit of 1.5 times input cost for all major agriculture commodities are the major demands of the AIKS. Read more



4. Top five WhatsApp secrets which every user should know

If you’re regular on WhatsApp, here are five hidden features you may not know existed. Read more



5. Here's how 4-year-old boy was rescued from borewell after over 35 hours in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas

A four-year-old boy fell into a 150-feet deep borewell in Dewas. Read more



6. Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben to quit 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'?

Disha got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015. Read more



7. Russia test-fires Kinzhal hypersonic missile, the 'ideal weapon'

Putin said the missile flies at 10 times the speed of the sound and can overcome air-defence systems. Read more

