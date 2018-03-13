News at a glance: March 13, 2018

Here are the latest headlines:

1. State-of-the-art VVIP planes for India's President, PM expected by 2020

While Air India One will obviously get the best in aircraft security features, the new planes for India's VVIPs will now also be able to fly non-stop to the United States. Read more

2. 40,000 railway employees plan march to Parliament for better wages

The union assured that no rail services will be disrupted. Read more



3. IndiGo cancels 47 flights after DGCA grounds planes with faulty engines

The flights that have been cancelled are from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Patna, Srinagar, Bhubaneswar, Amritsar, Srinagar and Guwahati, among others. Read more

4. All-party meet at Arvind Kejriwal's residence to discuss ceiling drive in Delhi

Close to seven lakh shops are likely to remain shut in Delhi as traders demand an end to the ceiling drive in the city. Read more



5. Akhilesh slams former friend Naresh Agrawal for his 'filmy' jibe at Jaya Bachchan

Senior BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj and Smriti Irani also lashed out at Agrawal over the comment. Read more

6. Man spends Rs 9.1 crore on UK websites using SBI card with Rs 13,000 limit: CBI

It came to the notice that balance in prepaid card system has been altered fraudulently for authorisation of three foreign travel cards belonging to a single individual. Read more

7. Donkey bomb: Animal with bomb strapped to its back injures 2 Afghan policemen

Barbaric practice could prove deadly as it can catch security forces unawares. Read more