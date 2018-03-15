News at a glance: March 15, 2018

Here is what is making headlines today:

Ready to be 'Neelakantha', drink poison to clean the banking system: RBI Governor Urijit Patel

RBI Governor Urjit Patel has said that like the 'Neelakantha' (Lord Shiva), he will do everything possible to clean the rot in the Indian banking system and to make it more transparent and efficient. http://bit.ly/2pf8YMy

Compulsory military service for those seeking govt jobs, recommends Parliamentary Standing Committee

A Parliamentary Standing Committee has recommended five years of compulsory military service for anyone who wants a subsequent employment with the state or the central government. http://bit.ly/2Dt0aaP

BJP loses Yogi's Gorakhpur and Maurya's Phulpur: 5 reasons why it's a big deal

Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, in an alliance with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), snatched the two prestigious seats - Yogi's Gorakhpur and Maurya's Phulpur - from the BJP. http://bit.ly/2FDkgoX

Spend less time lecturing us: After bypoll losses, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah mocks Yogi Adityanath

After the BJP suffered losses in the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls on Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a jibe at CM Yogi Adityanath asking him to focus on Uttar Pradesh and not 'lecture' Karnataka. http://bit.ly/2FRQxYC

Lionel Messi hits 100th Champions League goal as Barcelona make last eight

Lionel Messi scored his 100th Champions League goal as Barcelona defeated Chelsea 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament, 4-1 on aggregate. http://bit.ly/2pfI1YW